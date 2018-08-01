Teacher bailed after countless sex with 15-year-old JHS girl

news

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 42-year-old teacher who was accused of allegedly having countless sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) girl at Abokobi in the Greater Accra region.

The suspect, Ben Nyumu, was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with five sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court on August 22.

He was granted bail after his counsel had prayed to the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin Doku.

The suspect was charged with defilement. He has earlier on pleaded not guilty.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo told the court that the complainant is a Police officer in Accra and the victim is a JHS leaver awaiting her results, the GNA reports.

The prosecution said the accused is a teacher in the victim's school (name withheld).

On July 12, 2018, at about 1100 hours, when the Police officer and his team were on patrol, they had intelligence that Nyumu had lured the victim into a room on his building project site at Abokobi to engage her in sex.

He said the Police proceeded to the site and found the accused and the victim naked.

When the victim was quizzed as to why they were naked she disclosed that she and the teacher, Nyumu had finished having sex and they were relaxing.

Based on that prosecution said the accused and the victim were apprehended and brought to the Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a formal complaint was lodged.

A Police medical report form was issued to the victim’s aunt to send her to any government hospital.

The Prosecution said investigations revealed that Nyumu had previously had countless sexual intercourse with the victim.

The victim also said Nyumu started having sex with her at age 13 since November 2016.