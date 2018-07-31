Pulse.com.gh logo
Tamale students sentenced to death by hanging


Dojie Kwame, 28 and Akwasi Obio, 21 – both students of Tamale Technical University – have been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of Pastor Rev. Ocran Ebenezer, head of End Time Bible Believers Fellowship at Kumbiyili near Malshegu in Tamale.

The Tamale High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Edward Apenkwah, sentenced the two students after the jury had returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of conspiracy to commit the crime, to wit murder.

The deceased pastor, 64, and native of Takoradi, was allegedly hit with an object and killed on the spot by the suspects.

The District Court One, presided over by Mr Anthony Asaah, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, committed Dogyi, 28, and Obio, 21, to stand trial for the murder of Pastor Ocran.

The suspects reportedly took away a blue Toyota Highlander with registration No.GN 1763-14 with some undisclosed amount of money.

Background

The Northern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Patrick Adusei Sarong said on November 10, 2017, at about 3pm, police received information that a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 1763-14 had been sent to the Tamale Industrial Area for re-spraying and sale at a cost of GH₵20,000.

Sarpong said police detectives located the said vehicle at a mechanic shop and feigned interest in buying it and requested for a test drive.

"During the test drive, the team drove it to the police station where it was kept whilst communication with the supposed owner began through a telephone number he left with the mechanic," he added.

At about 10pm, Ben Asamoah, a pastor of the End Time Believers Fellowship at Kumbuyili near Malshegu on the Kumbungu road reported to the police that he visited the deceased pastor, Ebenezer Ocran but found him dead in his house and that his Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 1763-14. was also missing.

Investigations then led to the arrest of Kwame Dogyi, a third year Engineering student of at TaTU who mentioned his cousin, Obio Akwasi also a third year student of the same university as his accomplice.-old head pastor of the Endtime Bible Believers Fellowship at his residence at Kumbuyili near Tamale are to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and theft.

