Speaking to the GNA Francis Gomado, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command said the accused gave Tetteh a soft drink mixed with pieces of broken bottles as a gift after they smoke a peace pipe following a quarrel between them a month ago.

He said Eric Tetteh drunk the soft drink and started vomiting blood.

Gomado added that the victim was rushed to the hospital and was admitted afterwards for five days.

He was diagnosed to have drunk broken pieces of bottles and was lucky to have escaped death. Tetteh was discharged from the hospital after his condition became stable.

Eric Tetteh reported the matter to the police and efforts have been made to apprehend the accused who has been on the run since he heard the news of his cover being blown.