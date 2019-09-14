Information gathered by Adom News suggests Akwesi Philip suffered severe beatings from his ex-wife and lover, leading to his death.

Thomas Tatur, a relative of Philip, said the incident happened around 7:00 pm on Wednesday evening.

We were in the house on Wednesday when we heard our brother was involved in a misunderstanding with the woman who happens to be his ex-wife and in the process, he was hit in the head with a stick, he narrated.

We took him to the police station to lodge a complaint after which we rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead, two hours later at the St Mathias hospital in Yeji, he added.

He went to drop his baby at the ex-wife’s house after his mother refused to show up to pick him on Wednesday night but upon arrival at the house, he stood outside calling the woman who came with a man behind her.”

Upon confronting her on why she took so long to come out it led to a misunderstanding and in the process, they hit his head with the stick.

The Pru East District Commander, Supt Thomas Owuahene who confirmed the incident said the suspects had been arrested with investigations on-going.