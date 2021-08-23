The murder suspect identified as Yaw Monto voluntarily confessed to shooting and killing Abena Jayor.

The couple had an argument during which the suspect claimed he lost control of his temper.

The suspect had refused to give the 30-year-old wife money for a funeral she planned to attend, according to classfmonline.com.

The news website further reported that the wife also retaliated by not reserving dinner for the husband, which got the suspect so infuriated that he shot the woman to death.

They had been reportedly married for over a decade before the suspect decided to kill the deceased. He shot her close to her neck and she could not survive.

The gravity of his action only dawned on him when he saw blood oozing out of his wife as she struggled for her life and finally passed away. He then decided to turn in himself to the police.

He was arrested and put into custody to assist in further investigation.

The body of the deceased is currently at Yeji Mathias Catholic hospital for autopsy and preservation.