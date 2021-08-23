The man identified as Michael Maduka took to social media to express his excitement, revealing that the elderly couple has been together for decades.
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mum: "Newest couples in the world"
A man could not hide his joy following the wedding of his 99-year-old father and his 86-year-old mother.
“Wow… Finally, the did has Been Done!! Please friends Join me in Celebrating my Parents!! They are the Newest Couples in the Whole World. At Age 86 my mom still say… “Yes I Do” Again to my Daddy @ age 99. Lord I thank you for the Success of it!!” he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday, August 21.
Reports say Michael Maduka’s father from Owerri of Nigeria’s Imo State made his union with his [Michael] mother official in a church wedding.
See beautiful photos of the event below:
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
