RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mum: "Newest couples in the world"

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man could not hide his joy following the wedding of his 99-year-old father and his 86-year-old mother.

Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"

The man identified as Michael Maduka took to social media to express his excitement, revealing that the elderly couple has been together for decades.

Recommended articles

“Wow… Finally, the did has Been Done!! Please friends Join me in Celebrating my Parents!! They are the Newest Couples in the Whole World. At Age 86 my mom still say… “Yes I Do” Again to my Daddy @ age 99. Lord I thank you for the Success of it!!” he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday, August 21.

READ ALSO: Notorious drug dealer arrested at church’s entrance after service

Reports say Michael Maduka’s father from Owerri of Nigeria’s Imo State made his union with his [Michael] mother official in a church wedding.

See beautiful photos of the event below:

Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world"
Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Man celebrates as his 99-year-old father weds 86-year-old mother: "Newest couples in the world" Pulse Ghana
Shemima and Ali of DATE RUSH fame have broken up

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized that we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue while saying amen (video)

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue betting while saying amen (video)

Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van

Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van