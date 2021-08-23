Notorious drug dealer arrested at church’s entrance after service

Reports say he had attempted to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the UK but was unsuccessful.

The suspect had tried to move the substances through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos but his consignment was confiscated on August 12, according Instablog9ja.

While he managed to flee, his driver who was to deliver the drugs was arrested before an investigation later revealed the identity of the actual owner of the consignment.

Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu was arrested just three days after the driver’s confession blew his cover.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives traced him to a popular Pentecostal church in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.