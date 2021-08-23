RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Notorious drug dealer arrested at church’s entrance after service

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A notorious drug dealer who was about to exit the church after service was picked up by law enforcement officers who had been waiting for him patiently at the entrance.

Pastor in handcuffs
Pastor in handcuffs

Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, a Nigerian had been on the wanted list of drug-related law enforcement agencies for some time before his eventual arrest in a rather dramatic fashion.

Recommended articles

Reports say he had attempted to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the UK but was unsuccessful.

The suspect had tried to move the substances through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos but his consignment was confiscated on August 12, according Instablog9ja.

While he managed to flee, his driver who was to deliver the drugs was arrested before an investigation later revealed the identity of the actual owner of the consignment.

READ ALSO: Man reports himself to police after killing wife, a mother of 9 children in Bono East Region

Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu was arrested just three days after the driver’s confession blew his cover.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives traced him to a popular Pentecostal church in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

The officers didn’t want to invade the church and disrupt the service, so they waited till he stepped out after worshipping God.

Shemima and Ali of DATE RUSH fame have broken up

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized that we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue while saying amen (video)

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue betting while saying amen (video)

Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van

Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van