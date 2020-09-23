The investigative journalist said he expected more commitment from the President beyond just antics and speeches.

“I don’t think there has been any fight beyond the antics. Many of his promises have turned out to be a scam because once you decide to put your presidency on the line if you mean it, there are other things that you have to do,” Manasseh told Joy FM.

READ ALSO: ‘Galamsey won’t stop in a day; Germany took 30 years to clean their water bodies’ – Minister

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo government waged a war on illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, and placed a temporal ban on small-scale mining.

The Operation Vanguard taskforce was subsequently set up to guard the various illegal mining sites.

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation later set up a Galamstop taskforce to support the Operation Vanguard team in fighting illegal mining.

However, recent reports indicate that illegal mining activities are still ongoing in some parts of the country.

The menace has led to the destruction of some water bodies, with the Ghana Water Company Limited raising red flags about the state of the Ankobrah River in the Western Region.

“It is very unfortunate that in 2020 we are still having this issue. I don’t think that beyond the words, the actions really spoke to the fact that this was somebody who wanted to put his presidency on the line,” Manasseh noted.

“I expected that, when issues of corruption started, the involvement of party people which was a big mistake was going to be dealt with.

“Because, once you allowed the party people to take charge of certain critical areas of the fight, then it’s going to be difficult for the security agencies to deal with them,” he added.