He said the Special Prosecutor is not seeking justice in the corruption allegations against him.

According to him, the evidence brought against him does not suggest any kind of corruption or abuse of office as expressed by the Special Prosecutor.

He said he feels hunted by the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Joy News, the MP said "I feel haunted… There is no doubt about that."

Ayariga is facing two separate criminal cases initiated by the Special Prosecutor.

In the first case, he is alleged to have used his position as MP to evade taxes by paying GH¢6,062.86, instead of GH¢36,591.15, to clear some vehicles at the port.

With regard to the second case, the OSP has charged Ayariga, together with six others, including a former Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hajia Hawa Ninchema, for allegedly engaging in procurement breaches.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The MCE, Ayariga and five others are facing seven counts of conspiracy, abetment, contravention of the procedure for request for quotation, using public office for-profit and transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana through an unauthorised dealer.

The seven accused are alleged to have acted together to import an ambulance without following due procurement process, as stipulated by law.

However, the Bawku Central MP said the Special Prosecutor is not seeking justice in the corruption allegations against him and described the prosecution as unfortunate.

"I don't think that those facts warrant prosecution… Where an ambulance is purchased and the pricing is the customs-declared value without profit or compensation for the supplier, clearly that should tell you that all the people who are involved in the acquisition of the ambulance were not out to defraud the state," he said.

"I am saying this on authority because I know the person, and he has told me that he has not been invited by anybody to be questioned as to whether or not he branded the ambulance."

He added: "You can see that this person is not looking for the truth. This person is not out there to do justice. This person is just looking for Ayariga and thinks he had found Ayariga. I have confidence in the court and believe that the court will do the right thing."