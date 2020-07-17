This follows his purported role in the infamous Airbus bribery scandal, in which millions of dollars were allegedly paid in bribes.

Adam Mahama is facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes to influence a public officer.

He is also being charged for acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

Interpol's arrest warrant was issued on July 10, 2020, saying Adam Mahama will be extradited once he is traced.

"…assurances are given that extradition will be sought upon the arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties," a section of the warrant said.

Airbus probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said it facilitated the request for the Office of the Special Prosecutor with the Interpol General Secretariat to get other security agencies to help arrest the four persons described as "fugitives".

The police administration in a statement said the Red Alert on the said persons including one Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis, and Sarah Furneaux is in connection with the Airbus scandal being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Here's the statement issued by the police below:

Following a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the Interpol General Secretariat, the latter has issued a Red Notice in respect of the following individuals.

The individuals are:

Samuel Main Foster alias Adam Mahama

Philip Sean Middlemiss

Leanne Sarah Davis

Sarah Furneaux.

The above-mentioned individuals have been published on the INTERPOL Red Notice in connection with the Airbus scandal being handled by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.