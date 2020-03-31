According to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, upon completion of the preliminary investigations, his office will require Samuel Mahama, who he describes as a brother of former President John Mahama; Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux, all British nationals, to come and answer some questions on the various roles they allegedly played in the sale and purchase of the aircraft.

Here's the background of the four individuals invited by Martin Amidu to be probed.

SAMUEL ADAM FOSTER a. k. a. SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA was born in Tamale on 14 December 1962 to Emmanuel Adamah Mahama and Nana Suluwu. His current Ghanaian passport was guaranteed by John Dramani Mahama, described as former President of Ghana as the first guarantor, and Alfred Abdulai Mahama, described as a Civil Servant, as the second guarantor. Alfred, John, and Samuel are brothers of the full blood in descending order of seniority. His UK address is: 19 Avenue Road Penge, London, SE20 7RT, UK

PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS was born at Gateshead to a pub landlady, Yvonne Lloyd, on 19 June 1963 and given up for adoption ten days later to one Alex Middlemiss and his wife June. His UK address is The Square, Ringley Chase, Whitefield, Manchester, United Kingdom, M45 7UL. He listed his pre-2009 employment as a UK television actor and film director. He described himself during the Airbus SE bribery transaction as a Project Manager. His address in Ghana has predominantly been stated as House No. 19 Agostinho Neto Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra. SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA and PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS were in Ghana at the same time and are Directors and Shareholders in Ghana of DEEDUM LIMITED issued with a Certificate to Commence Business on 8 December 2009 with registration number CA-67,930 and TIN 524V056743. SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA and PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS along with LEANNE SARAH DAVIS incorporated a company of the same name DEEDUM LIMITED in the UK in February 2010. DEEDUM LIMITED (UK) was the corporate vehicle through which SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA and his associates purported to have provided services to Airbus to facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offenses against Ghana in the sale of the C-295 aircraft.

SARAH FURNEAUX was born on 18 May 1964 at Leicester. She is a Director with SAMUEL ADAM FOSTER who is her partner or spouse in FURNEAUX AVIATION LIMITED since 13 February 2013 and now known as FURNEAUX LIMITED. Her address in Ghana is always provided as House No. 19 Agostinho Neto Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra. They were engaged in the second campaign to sell the third aircraft to the Government of Ghana acting as fronts for the Ghanaian elected public official or officials.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

LEANNE SARAH DAVIS became a Director and shareholder with, her partner or spouse PHILIP SEAN MIDDLEMISS of DEEDUM LIMITED (UK) after SAMUEL ADAM MAHAMA ceased his Directorship. She is an intermediary referred to in the Statement of Facts and judgment of the UK Crown Court and was also a former UK television actress.

Presidency calls for probe

A letter signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that these investigations are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities.

The reports which emerged after the company admitted in a UK court that it paid bribes to officials in some five countries including Ghana between 2009 and 2015 have sparked rumours in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians have challenged the NDC which was in charge of the governance of the country during the period to respond to the claims.

NDC reacts

In a statement, the former minister of Justice Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong said the media has misrepresented the facts as happened in the court.

"Our attention has been drawn to media reports about a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) entered between Airbus SE and the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office in respect of the practice of Airbus SE in paying commission to its agents and the use of those commissions. The reports alleging that Airbus SE paid bribes during the administration of President John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama are false, misleading and do not reflect the Approved Judgment.

"Indeed, the Approved Judgment of the Crown Court of Southwark approving the DPA between Airbus and the UK Serious Fraud Office does not allege that any payment was made by Airbus to any Ghanaian Government official," the statement said.

It added: "It is, therefore, a gross distortion for the media to conclude that officials of the Ghana Government between 2009 and 2015 were bribed or paid any commissions by Airbus for the acquisition of the Casa C-295 aircrafts".