The convict, Eric Kofitse, pleaded guilty to defilement and was sentenced to jail by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann.

A test conducted on the girl revealed that she was 7 weeks pregnant.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, presenting the facts of the case to the court said Kofitse defiled his stepdaughter on numerous occasions since 2019 adding that the victim could not stand the ordeal any longer so she reported it to her mother.

He said the mother promised to talk to her husband to stop, but Kofitse continued to defile the girl.

The mother then decided to send the girl to go and live with her sister. The girl, however, could not live with her Auntie so she came back to her mother but Kofitse continued to defile the girl.

He said that the girl ran to her biological father because she could not stand the persistent sexual attacks from Kofitse and the father of the girl complained at the police after the victim informed him of the sexual attacks she had suffered at the hands of Kofitse when living with him.