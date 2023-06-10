MCAG distressed over lack of prosecution of Akonta mining directors

MCAG has been at the forefront of the campaign to raise awareness of the problem and to hold those responsible to account.

The coalition in an earlier petition sent to the Inspector General of Police to prosecute the Director of Akonta Mining Limited for allegedly engaging in illegal small-scale mining.

In a statement, MCAG in a meeting with senior officials of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) was made to know that an investigation is ongoing into the activities of Akonta Mining Limited.

But the coalition is worried about the seeming lack of action in the prosecution of the directors of Akonta Mining Limited.

“We, however, expressed our frustration at the seeming lack of action in the prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd, in the face of clear evidence (including what we added to our petition and statement to the Police) of they having breached the Minerals & Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and prayed that the needed urgency be applied for the speedy prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd since there was ample evidence available for their prosecution.

“The MCAG remains resolute in our conviction that there is and can be no conceivable justification for illegal mining to continue in Ghana. The Media Coalition Against Galamsey continues to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, Civil Society Organizations to join hands with the media to help mount continued pressure on our leaders, Political, Technocrats, Traditional, and Business to help save Ghana’s water bodies and preserve our environment for current and future generations.

“Losing this war is not an option. Irresponsible and unsustainable mining is an existential threat and should not be countenanced,”