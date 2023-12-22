The story gained widespread attention when @bromikemissions, a user on social media, shared Zulqarnain's outstanding results and highlighted his financial struggles.
Mechanic who scored 8As in WASSCE seeks financial help to go to university
Osman Zulqarnain, a student at Mfantsipim School, has accomplished a remarkable achievement in the 2023 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Despite working as a mechanic to support himself financially, he secured an impressive 8As in the exams.
@bromikemissions emphasized Zulqarnain's determination to pursue education despite facing financial constraints, urging people to take notice and provide support.
The post read, "Meet Osman Zulqarnain, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School, currently employed as a mechanic to sustain himself. Financial challenges are hindering his educational pursuits. Let's rally together to make a difference."
Moved by Zulqarnain's academic success, @bromikemissions called for assistance to ensure that the young man can concentrate on his studies without the burden of financial worries.
In a parallel narrative, Tyrone Marhguy, a science student who faced rejection from Achimota School due to his Rastafarian dreadlocks, excelled in the 2023 WASSCE.
Despite the admission challenges he and a fellow student encountered at Achimota School due to their Rastafarian hairstyles, which were considered a violation of the school's code of conduct, Tyrone Marhguy achieved straight As in the recent WASSCE.
