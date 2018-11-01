Media Commission goes wild on fear-mongering prophets on radio

news

The National Media Commission (NMC) has said plans are in place to educate people on crimes perpetuated by religious leaders.

The rights body said there needs to be a more aggressive approach in dealing with so-called false prophets on the radio and televisions.

Chairman of the Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng has issued 12 rules to guide all religious broadcasts on television, radio and social media.

The rules, he noted prohibits religious groups from broadcasting materials that cause fear and panic among the citizenry.

"Religious broadcasts that contain manifestations within the healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry should be done with discretion, circumspection and respect for human dignity. This should be especially so in the case of children," he stated.

He said if religious crimes are allowed to continue, the consequences will be severe.

"The guidelines aim at strengthening the peaceful co-existence of all religious faiths," it added.

The NMC also noted that "Religious broadcasts should not be used for promotion of extremism, religious violence and recruitment of people into religious militancy….Public proclamations of directive prophesies or pronouncements that have the potential to cause fear and panic in people and threaten stability and social cohesion should be avoided."

