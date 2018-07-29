Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas to release video on syndicate behind alms beggars


Investigation Anas to release video on syndicate behind alms beggars in Ghana

The video which will be premiered in August seeks to expose children used by adults in alms begging business in the streets of Accra and Kumasi.

  • Published:
play

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to release another investigative piece on how children are trafficked by adults and used for profit in Ghana.

READ MORE: Disregard false reports, we are still working with Anas – BBC

The video which will be premiered in August seeks to expose the syndicate behind the growing alms beggars on the streets of Accra and Kumasi.

Anas' new piece, "Chained by Begging," is in partnership with OAfrica under the #KidsOurFuture campaign.

A teaser of the video posted on Twitter noted:  “Further studies and investigations conducted by 'Tiger Eye PI' revealed the phenomenon of child begging is more than just children asking for money on the streets.

READ MORE: Anas petitions NMC to investigate Hot FM presenter

“It was observed that children were trafficked by adults and used as business. Children are denied of their right to education, good health, nutrition, protection and choices and do dangerous work for the benefit of the traffickers, who buy and sell them across borders with impunity."

