Disregard false reports, we are still working with Anas – BBC

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has leapt to the defense of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, insisting they are still working with the investigative journalist.

Anas has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, following the premier of his “Number 12” documentary which implicated several top officials of the Ghana Football Association.

The undercover journalist and his Tiger Eye PI team have since seen their modus operandi questioned, with some accusing him on entrapment.

Earlier this week, the BBC replied an email requesting to know if they collaborated with Anas for the “Number 12” exposé.

Responding to the email, the British broadcaster said the investigation was solely done by Anas and his Tiger PI team.

However, a section of the media appeared to misquote the reply, claiming that the BBC had distanced itself from the investigative journalist and his work.

But in a latest statement, the BBC debunked such reports, emphasizing that they are still working with Anas.

The statement said “reports circulating in the media that BBC Africa Eye is distancing itself from Anas Aremeyaw Anas are completely untrue”.

Read the full statement below:

Please note that reports circulating in the media that BBC Africa Eye is distancing itself from Anas Aremeyaw Anas are completely untrue. In fact, we are currently working with Anas on a new project. When we produced our exclusive Africa Eye film, Betraying the Game, we made it perfectly clear from the outset that this was a documentary about his investigation. Anas has himself confirmed this and agreed that our documentary would include questions about his methods as well as his extraordinary revelations, which were clearly overwhelmingly in the public interest to report.