"I'm sorry" - Kwaku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration


Baako has been under public mockery for the few days after the BBC revealed that "Number 12" is not a collaborative effort between them and Tiger Eye PI.

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has apologised over his assertion that British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) sponsored Anas Aremeyaw Anas' "Number 12" expose.

He said, he had stated that because of previous collaborations between Anas and some crew members from the BBC.

"I had said so publicly that it was a joint project . . . why I said so was because the people who were dealing with Anas three of them I know for the last 30 to 40 years were BBC people. Apparently, they've left BBC but they're part of the technical team. They came to me, I dealt with them on so many things . . . so I assumed," Kweku Baako explained.

Baako has been under public mockery for the few days after the BBC revealed that "Number 12" is not a collaborative effort between them and Tiger Eye PI.

According to Kweku Baako, there was a level of arrangement and collaboration between them but he had gone to the extent of saying the BBC were joint owners, because three individuals he assumed were still technical staff of the BBC, had been in constant touch with him (Baako) prior to the premiere.

The BBC in a statement said: "The BBC played no part whatsoever in his investigation and has never sought to suggest otherwise. Mr Anas is not a BBC journalist, we did not work with him during his investigation or commission him to carry out this investigation.”

"So I was wrong . . . and that is why the BBC made Anas to go on air to clear the misconception. This Sulemana stuff is belated because already Anas had cleared the air," Baako conceded.

"I accept responsibility for what I put out there and if people got deceived I apologize . . . I said so because I just thought it was the truth I was putting out . . . whatever it is, Kweku Baako takes full responsibility for that misrepresentation or misinformation I put out there, and I sincerely apologize", he added.

