Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking


Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking

He contends that the Committee that was set up to investigate allegations against Madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies exceeded its scope when it recommended the removal of Mrs Osei on grounds of misbehaviour and incompetence.

  • Published:
Kweku Baako play

Kweku Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has dragged the government to the Supreme Court over its 'illegal' ousting of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

Baako in a suit filled on his behalf by Lawyer Sampson Lardy Anyenini is imploring the Supreme Court to pronounce the decision by Akufo-Addo as null and void.

READ ALSO: Tell the world how you got your house - Agyapong dares Kweku Baako

He is also seeking a declaration that the finding by the Chief Justice (CJ) that a prima facie case had been made out in respect of six allegations contained in the petition for the removal of Mrs Osei pursuant to Article 146 of the Constitution and which allegations were not founded on acts of stated misbehaviour or incompetence against Mrs Osei in the performance of her core functions as Chairperson of the EC was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei play

Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei

Mr Baako is further praying the court to rule that the CJ exercised an administrative rather than the functions and duties of a judge or judicial officer.

 

Another relief being sought is a declaration that in exercising the constitutional functions and duties of a committee constituted by the CJ under Article 146 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, the committee so established exercised an administrative rather than the functions and duties of a judge or judicial officer and that the committee was required to act in accordance with regulations governing the exercise of its discretionary power under Article 146 (4) of the 1992 Constitution

Mr Baako wants the Supreme Court to declare that the recommendations for the removal of Mrs Osei upon which the President acted were inconsistent with Articles 43 (1)(a), 44 (2), 45 and 146 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and for that matter, null, void and of no effect.

