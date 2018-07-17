Supreme Court orders release of Dr. Opuni's accounts

news

The Supreme Court has ordered the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to release the frozen account of ex-COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni.

This order was given by Justice Dotse at a hearing of the case on Tuesday.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office has been investigating Dr. Opuni since he was axed from the office when President Akufo-Addo took office.

READ ALSO: Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure

An Accra High court dismissed an application by Dr Opuni to have his bank account defrozen in May after EOCO wrote to the banks not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money a day after a court ordered the release.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

The prosecution further said investigations established that Seidu Agongo deposited an amount of GHc25,000 into the account of Dr. Opuni to influence the award of contracts.