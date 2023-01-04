Meek Mill’s alleged phone stealer remanded by an Accra Circuit Court

Defence lawyers had applied for bail for him but the same was opposed by the prosecution.

The court after remanding the accused directed the prosecution to file disclosures while the case was adjourned to January 17.

Per the brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspect Maxwell Oppong, the Complaint is Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority.

According to him, the accused Nuhu Sulley is a scrap dealer and lives at Madina and that on December 29, last year, the complainant organised a musical programme at the Independence Square, Accra which hosted an American Rapper, Meek Mill as the performing artiste.

He said, at about 8:20pm on the same day, the guest artiste who was making his way through the heavy crowd onto the stage had his phone stolen by the accused who was among the crowd.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max mobile phone according to the prosecutor is valued at GHc22,000.00.