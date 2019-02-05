She said the customers of Menzgold feel neglected by the government.

Hundreds of Ghanaians are unable to retrieve their investments in Menzgold, and some have gone to court to seek redress.

This was after Menzgold was asked by the Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) to stop it's business operations because it was illegal.

The company has since then struggled to pay clients, giving credence to suggestions that he was running a ponzi scheme.

Most of them blamed their predicament on the tango between Menzgold and the SEC and the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) secured a court order to freeze all landed properties and vehicles belonging to the embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1.

The landed properties include Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Mad. Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited and G. Tech Automobile Service.

Others include two properties located at Trassaco Valley; namely Plot No. 315 and Plot No. 337, a plot of land (No 54) near Oak Street, Trassaco Valley, an uncompleted residence and 510 acres of land.

But the customer who spoke in pain said the assets belonging to NAM1 cannot pay them the locked up cash even if the confisticated properties are sold.

She pleaded with the government to furnish her with detailed plans for the retrieval of her money from Menzgold.

Watch the video of the aggrieved Menzgold customer in pain.