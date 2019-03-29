They claim this resumption of agitations against Menzgold is due to the inactions of the state to come to their aid.

In a press statement issued to the media, the customers said will embark on continuous picketing at the Premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Attorney Generals' Department and the Jubilee House to press home their demands.

"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the statement said.

The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa said they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the Menzgold.

The group also revealed that 15 of its members had died due to shock and heart failure, resulting from the lock-up of their funds.

Earlier in the year, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta revealed that investigations show over GHC200 million has been locked-up in the company.

“I think we have come up with a realization that maybe over GHc 200 million is outstanding and he (Nana Appiah Mensa) has been apprehended in Dubai,” he said.

Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, is in Dubai where he is facing a misdemeanour charge over a $23 million deal, gone bad.