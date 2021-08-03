Mike Ocquaye Jr. appointed CEO of Free Zones Board

Oquaye is a Lawyer (Barrister) by profession. He is an International Investment Corporate Lawyer with extensive experience in Project Finance, Infrastructure, Mergers and Acquisitions, General Contract and Commercial Transactions.

His Global experience is mainly focused on emerging businesses and markets – Countries of Business include UK, USA, ECOWAS Region, and South Africa.

His varied areas of Legal Practice are in the Sectors of Energy (Oil and Gas, Biofuels, and Renewable Energy) Media and Technology, Telecommunications, Commodities, and Agri-Business among others.

Pulse Ghana

The Free Zones Authority is a public service institution designed to promote the processing and manufacturing of goods through the establishment of Export Processing Zones (EPZs).