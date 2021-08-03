Mike Ocquaye Jr. appointed CEO of Free Zones Board

Mr. Ocquaye, who was the Ghana’s former Ambassador to India takes over from Daniel Baafi, now a Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mike Ocquaye Jr as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Board.
Mr. Ocquaye, who was the Ghana’s former Ambassador to India takes over from Daniel Baafi, now a Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South.
Oquaye is a Lawyer (Barrister) by profession. He is an International Investment Corporate Lawyer with extensive experience in Project Finance, Infrastructure, Mergers and Acquisitions, General Contract and Commercial Transactions.
His Global experience is mainly focused on emerging businesses and markets – Countries of Business include UK, USA, ECOWAS Region, and South Africa.
His varied areas of Legal Practice are in the Sectors of Energy (Oil and Gas, Biofuels, and Renewable Energy) Media and Technology, Telecommunications, Commodities, and Agri-Business among others.
The Free Zones Authority is a public service institution designed to promote the processing and manufacturing of goods through the establishment of Export Processing Zones (EPZs).
It is also mandated to encourage the development of commercial and service activities at sea and airport areas.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh