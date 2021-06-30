Military shouldn’t have been part of Ejura operation - Security Expert

“Military are trained to kill,” he noted.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, June 29, the security expert noted that the approach by the soldiers was an “overkill”, but he added that it’s time the country stopped using the military for civilian problems, like controlling crowds.

He however, accepted that when it comes to the military, their rules of engagement are different. “They don’t have the same skills [like the police].

“All that I am trying to say is that military officers are not trained to control riots or for civilian populated areas.”

He also advised and cautioned that the state find an amicable solution to the bad blood between citizens and the security authorities. “I have advocated that we should get the military to perform professional military functions”.

A joint military and police force shot and killed two protesters as they marched in anger on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a day after the mob killing of local social media activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed who was calling on the government to #FixTheCountry.

Four other protesters also got injured in the clash between the demonstrators and the security personnel.

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He gave the directive in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.