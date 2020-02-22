The intersections, namely Kanda Highway/Castle Road and Starlet 91/Nationalism, were commissioned on Friday with the remaining 253 scheduled to be completed by December this year.

The first phase of the project was commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo last year. It included the signalization of 44 traffic intersections from Amasaman to Central Business District corridor and the construction of a traffic management system.

In a statement to the press, the minister noted that the signalized traffic lights, when completed, ease vehicular traffic in the capital.

According to him, the signalized traffic lights will be connected to the Traffic Management Centre located at the Department of Urban Roads.

He said the Centre will co-ordinate effectively with the signalized traffic lights, so as to ensure a smarter way of dealing with congestion on our roads.

Mr Amoako Atta also added that the project will be replicated in other big cities across the control.

The first phase of the project was funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the minister said, while the second phase is being funded by China Development Bank and the Government of Ghana.

Touching on other projects being undertaken by his ministry, the minister said four major interchanges are currently under construction.

They are the Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange, the Pokuase Interchange, the Obetsebi Lamptey and the Tamale Interchange.

He also said the construction of three more flyovers at Takoradi, Oforikrom and Nungua will commence soon.