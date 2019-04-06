The Minister, accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister and his Deputy, District Chief Executive Officers (DCEs) in the affected areas and Engineers from the Department of Urban Roads, Department of Feeder Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority, first made a stopover at Kwabeng. There, he inspected, and was briefed about the construction of an emergency bridge, linking Kwabeng to Kade.

According to the Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority, Ing. Charles Adubofuor, the construction of the bridge became necessary following its destruction by a ‘galamsey’ truck. The Minister was told the driver of the truck absconded after he caused the damage.

Reacting, Mr. Amoako Atta tasked the Regional Minister and DCE of the area to launch a manhunt for the perpetrator. The minister also decried the activities of illegal miners (galamsey) in the area, saying they are causing damage to the country’s environment and other public infrastructure.

He inspected progress of works on the Kwabeng inner city roads, the proposed Kwabeng lorry station, Abomosu by-pass and drains along the Kwabeng roads.

The Team then proceeded to the Kwahu South Districts where they inspected the partial reconstruction of the Atibie-Odweanoma road, which leads tourists to the paragliding site on the Kwahu Mountains.

Briefing journalists after the inspection of the 5.1km road, the Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress of work and was optimistic that with the level of progress, the road will be completed within four months after the Easter festivities.

“Immediately after the Easter festivities, he is going to continue to do all the side drains and I am assuring the people of Ghana, on behalf of the President [Nana Akufo-Addo], that we are going to asphalt this 5km road,” he said.

He observed that the site has attracted international attention and has become a focal point of tourism in the country during Easter.

The Minister and his team also inspected the erection of traffic lights at Mpreaso, to manage motor movement.

He charged the contractor and leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to work together for the smooth construction of the traffic light.