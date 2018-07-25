Pulse.com.gh logo
Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun


The reason for the commotion was as a result of his supposed indiscipline attitude exhibited in front of both the Omanhene.

play

The husband of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts and Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Seth Afeku on Sunday went on rampage causing mayhem at the palace of the Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Council Awulae Adyefi Kwame II for pulling a pistol on one of Awulae's sub chief Nana Koomson at Nsein.

The reason for the commotion was as a result of his supposed indiscipline attitude exhibited in front of both the Omanhene, the western regional minister, MCE for Nzema East and the Member of Parliament Madam Catherine Afeku last Sunday when the MP (Catherine Afeku), led by the Regional Minister to beg for forgiveness from Awulae Adyefi Kwame after betraying him (Awulae Agyefi) to the Presidency and some government official especially Kan Darpah late last year.

READ MORE: Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman

Madam Afeku in 2017, according to Awulae Adyefi Kwame lured him under the pretext of being invited by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding his opposition to Dr Ben Asante’s appointment as the Ghana Gas Chief Executive, which later turned to be a stab in his (Awulae) back by his lovely daughter Madam Catherine Ablema Afeku for fabricating lies against him.

Catherine Afeku with husband play

Catherine Afeku with husband

 

This betrayal did not go down well with Awulae Agyefi where after regretting for her sins, she (Ms Afeku) was then first led by the President of Western Regional House of Chiefs Ogyeaahoho Yaw Gyebi and T3t3tr3 of Wassa Traditional Area to beg on her behalf that later ended up in confrontational manner.

The second move which led to the misbehaving of her husband (Mr Afeku) leading to the threatening and to deal with Nana Koomson, one of the sub chief of Nsein Traditional Council for ordering him (Mr Afeku) to leave the palace for his continuous noise making and yelling at the elders.

The reason for his [Mr Seth Afeku’s] insubordination was as a result of the demands from Awulae Adyeifi Kwame which were made up of two sheep’s, bottles of schnapps, a cash amount of two thousand cedis as a sign of accepting her [Ms Catherine Afeku plea for lying and betraying exposing him to ridicule to the presidency.

Ms Catherine Afeku play

Ms Catherine Afeku

 

This did not go down with the Minister's husband, which he vehemently yelled at the chiefs leading to his exit from the palace leaving behind the Regional Minister Dr Afreyie, the MCE Frank Okpeyen, Madam Afeku and some NPP party people.

Mr Afeku later attacked Nana Koomson with a pistol threatening to shoot him and was prevented by the irate youth who nearly lynched Mr Afeku but managed to escape.

The chiefs and the Assemblyman of Nsein Hon Kofi Agyefi Kwame after the incidence drove to the police station at Axim to lodge a complaint where Mr Afeku after getting a tip off stormed the police station to give Nana Koomson two dirtier slaps and elbowed him, adding that we in power and nobody can do shirt to me.

READ ALSO: Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother

Madam Afeku later rushed to the scene and apologised to the chief for the assault whereas, Awulae Adyeifi Kwame has taken up the matter to the regional level by lodging a formal complaint to the Regional CID office for an assault and threatening to kill.

The office of the Minister has therefore appealed to the irate youth of Nsein to forgive his husband and has promised bare the cost of the medical expenses of the chief. 

Credit: Paa Kow

