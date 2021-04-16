RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

22-year-old SHS student jailed 10 years for defiling 18-month-old twins

Cape coast Circuit court 1 has sentenced a 22-year-old SHS 2 student to 10 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling 18-month-old twins.

A report by Starrfmonline.com said the accused, Patrick Nyarko pleaded guilty to the charge and the court presided over by Her Honour Dorinda Smith Arthur convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.

The news website reported the Assin Fosu Divisional Crime officer DSP Daniel Kwabena Darkoh as having confirmed the development to its Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan on Thursday, April 15.

The convict has since been taken to Ankaful Prisons in Cape Coast to begin his term.

Background

Patrick Nyarko, a 22-year-old Senior High School 2 student at Assin Manso Senior High School was arrested by the Assin Fosu Police service in the Central Region for allegedly defiling 18-month-old twins.

According to a report Yaw Boagyan, the mother of the victims who reported the incident to the police said she left behind her kids in Patrick’s care but returned home and could not find the whereabouts of the twins and Patrick.

“I later found my kids in Patrick’s room who is a co-tenant lying prostrate and unconscious on the bed and realized they have been sexually abused,” she said.

She reported the incident to her husband, Francis Nkum Junior, and immediately rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu where a doctor’s report confirmed the twins had been defiled.

During a police interrogation, Patrick admitted committing the act and said he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit and therefore pleaded for forgiveness.

