RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Sawmill operator at Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the Central Region has been left in a state of fear after discovering a strange pot covered with red cloth and a knife in his shop.

Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Prince could not fathom why anyone would want to kill or hurt him, saying he doesn’t “remember having issues with anybody”.

Recommended articles

According to Adomonline.com, the pot, which contained blood, was positioned near a particular machine operated by Yaw Prince.

READ ALSO: YouTube blocks TB Joshua for ‘casting out homosexuality’ from church members

Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop
Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop Pulse Ghana

He expressed worry over the discovery and hinted of his intention to close the shop in the interim and pray over the development.

“I don’t remember having issues with anybody so why this? Do they want to kill me and why would they?” Yaw Prince quizzed.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]