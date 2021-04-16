Ghanaian man in fear after finding a pot covered with red cloth & knife in his shop

Yaw Prince could not fathom why anyone would want to kill or hurt him, saying he doesn’t “remember having issues with anybody”.
A Sawmill operator at Breman Asikuma in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the Central Region has been left in a state of fear after discovering a strange pot covered with red cloth and a knife in his shop.
According to Adomonline.com, the pot, which contained blood, was positioned near a particular machine operated by Yaw Prince.
He expressed worry over the discovery and hinted of his intention to close the shop in the interim and pray over the development.
“I don’t remember having issues with anybody so why this? Do they want to kill me and why would they?” Yaw Prince quizzed.
