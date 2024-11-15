Ministry of Education investigates ‘expired rice for SHS students’ scandal

According to him, over 33,000 bags of 50kg rice were imported from India by Satya Balajee Rice Industries PVT Ltd. Of these, 22,000 bags were received at NAFCO’s storage facility in Kumasi, while the remaining 10,000 bags were kept at a bonded warehouse in Tema known as Lynbrok. Upon discovering that the rice had expired, Lamens Investments and Buffer Stock allegedly began repackaging it from its original yellow 50kg polypropylene bags into white 50kg polypropylene bags labelled “CEDAO ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve.”

He further disclosed that the repackaged, expired, and contaminated rice has allegedly already been distributed to several Senior High Schools, including PRESEC, Legon, and Bolga Girls.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to these claims, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that it has begun investigating the allegations amidst growing concerns over the potential health risks posed to students. In a Facebook post, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, emphasised the seriousness with which the matter is being handled.

“We take these allegations seriously and, as a matter of urgency, have commenced a full investigation. The Ministry has also engaged the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), the entities responsible for the supply and distribution of food to senior high schools,” he stated.

Expressing appreciation to the lawmaker for bringing the issue to light, Kwasi Kwarteng assured students, parents, and stakeholders of the Ministry’s commitment to “protecting the health and safety of every student under our care.”