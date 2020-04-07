The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah.

The statement added that the recruitment process will officially commence on Tuesday, April 10, 2020.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform 2017 trained Diploma and Degree Nurses and Midwives from accredited public and private Health Training Institutions that recruitment into the Service will commence Tuesday, April 10. 2020 at 10:00 am,” the statement reads.

“Qualified nurses and midwives are requested to formully apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry for posting.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry said the deadline for the submission of application is Friday, May 15, 2020.