Minority boycotts vetting of Deputy Minister designate over Techiman South results

The action of the minority follows the party’s refusal to recognize him as a legitimately elected member of Parliament given the violence that characterized the collation of results in the constituency during the 2020 polls.

The party is in court challenging the outcome of the parliamentary elections. The party following the last hearing of the matter at a Wenchi court has said it will proceed to the Appeals Court to seek leave to amend their original suit.

The party maintains it won the parliamentary contest in the constituency but was cheated out of victory during the collation of results which characterized by violence. Some voters who had converged at the collation centre to witness counting died after live bullets were used by the military in an attempt to restore order.

Pulse Ghana

However, Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, says some measures are being taken to secure justice for persons who suffered brutalities in the area during the 2020 general elections.

The Techiman South legislator, who has been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Deputy Minister for the Local Government Ministry, made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, June 11, 2021.