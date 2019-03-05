The Minority MPs are demanding a forensic audit into activities of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority leader said the $1.2bn dollars budgeted for the exercise was a colossal amount for the exercise.

Debating on the 2019 State of the Nation Address, he said "Mr. Speaker, it is reported that the national ID card will cost the state 1.2 billion US dollars. Where is the NIA getting its finances from? That would mean that a country of this population is using 42 dollars per person to do its ID card, India with its population didn’t do an ID card even for 20 dollars.

"We are calling for a forensic audit into the financing of the NIA and how a colossal amount of 1.2 billion will be dedicated to the national Identification exercise."

Prior to the registration of the national identification card – Ghana Card, some Ghanaians have questioned the 15-year period budget of US$1.2billon for the issuance and management of the card.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong criticised the budget of $1.2billon for the management.

Speaking on on Net2 TV, the law maker said, if the entire project, building, software, hardware and all the drives will cost US$100 million, "why is it that in the next 15 years, it will cost the nation $1.2 billion."

"Is Ghana’s population in the next 15 years going to be 100 million, is that what he [Prof Attafuah] is saying? Is the upgrading of software and hardware in 15 years $1 billion?," he questioned.

"Do you know what 1.2 billion can do in this country," he added.

According to the NPP MP, "it Is inflated big time, read my lips,… if it is NDC I will talk, NPP I will talk, I don’t care, I’m serving my country, yes! I challenge him [Prof Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary of NIA."