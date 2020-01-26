The decomposing body of the deceased, Kofi George, was found Saturday morning at Kwame Tia Community section of the river.

The West Akyem Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO), Addo Kwasi Annor, said the body of the deceased has been buried with the supervision of Police and Environmental officers and NADMO.

The widow told EIB Network Eastern Regional correspondence, Kojo Ansah that, the deceased husband, a farmer, left home a week ago but did not return.

The deceased left behind five(5) children.

Police has since commenced investigations into the incident.

Credit: Kasapafmonline