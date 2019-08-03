The mortal remains were believed to be that of the three girls who went missing between August and December 2018.

Speaking on Otec FM on Saturday morning, Miss Kate Quayson, an elder sister to one of the missing girls, Ruth Quayson, indicated that the families do not believe the said human parts are that of their sisters.

According to her, the suspects whose house the skeletons were found, was arrested few days after the disappearance of the girls and therefore it makes it difficult for them to believe the girls have been killed.

“Samuel was arrested just days after the disappearance of Ruth and Priscilla so how was it possible for him to have killed the girls and for what reason will he have killed them?," Miss Quayson quizzed.

Miss Quayson added that a visit to the location where the bodies were found had no bad scent clarifying that a dead body had been in the vicinity.

She said though the families are waiting for a detailed report from the police, they are optimistic that the found bodies are not their sisters.

A press statement from the police Criminal Investigations Department on Friday August 2 stated that they have been able to retrieve some skeletons from a septic tank in an uncompleted building at Kansaworodo in Takoradi which was previously occupied by Mr Udeotuk, one of the accused persons in the case.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”