Modern Floors CEO Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa

In a social media post shared by the Portia Gana Foundation they showed gratitude to Basil David Anthony, the CEO of Modern Floors Ghana for swiftly stepping in to absorb the financial burden and the sourcing/conveying of products they faced for this donation, and also how fortunate they are to work with corporations like Modern Floors who have a genuine desire to empower and support women.

Period Poverty is the term used to describe the lack of education on menstrual health and lack of access to products that cause many girls to skip school, drop out, and/or seek assistance from predatory men, resulting in teenage pregnancies. Others also migrate to the capital city to become head porters in the market. This leads to more detrimental issues which aid in the poverty rate incline and poverty cycle continuation.

Portia Gana Foundation is a non-profit organization in Ghana whose aim is to create sustainable developmental change by improving the quality of life of those in the most vulnerable underprivileged areas in education, health and environmental sectors.

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass , AstroTurf , Vinyl(PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for nearly 5 years in Ghana with Four(4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija(Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

