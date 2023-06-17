ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Modern Floors CEO Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa

Evans Effah

On Friday 16th June 2023 the CEO of Modern Floors Ghana, Basil David Anthony supported the Portia Gana Foundation end Period Poverty by donating Sanitary Pads & Period Cups to 500 girls in Jirapa, Upper West Region, Ghana.

Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa
Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa

The donation was preceded with health talks from the nurses of Jirapa Health Urban Center and Ms. Portia Gana.

Recommended articles

In a social media post shared by the Portia Gana Foundation they showed gratitude to Basil David Anthony, the CEO of Modern Floors Ghana for swiftly stepping in to absorb the financial burden and the sourcing/conveying of products they faced for this donation, and also how fortunate they are to work with corporations like Modern Floors who have a genuine desire to empower and support women.

Period Poverty is the term used to describe the lack of education on menstrual health and lack of access to products that cause many girls to skip school, drop out, and/or seek assistance from predatory men, resulting in teenage pregnancies. Others also migrate to the capital city to become head porters in the market. This leads to more detrimental issues which aid in the poverty rate incline and poverty cycle continuation.

Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa
Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Portia Gana Foundation is a non-profit organization in Ghana whose aim is to create sustainable developmental change by improving the quality of life of those in the most vulnerable underprivileged areas in education, health and environmental sectors.

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass , AstroTurf , Vinyl(PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for nearly 5 years in Ghana with Four(4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija(Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

Modern Floors CEO Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa
Modern Floors CEO Basil David Anthony donates to support 500 girls in Jirapa Pulse Ghana

MODERN FLOORS® in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prostitutes

Eastern Region: Over 50 commercial sex workers arrested

How Ghanaian mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo built his own car after dropping out of school

How Ghanaian mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo built his own car after dropping out of school

Electricity Company of Ghana

ECG to capture customer's data in homes and offices

Ben Ephson

Election 2024 will be an enthralling one - Ben Ephson