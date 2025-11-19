Ken Ofori-Atta’s details unavailable on Interpol Red Notice website; OSP Responds

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has made the details of Ghana’s former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, unavailable on its Red Notice website.

It will be recalled that in June 2025, INTERPOL placed Mr Ofori-Atta on its Red Notice list following a request from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after the former minister failed to return to Ghana for questioning in connection with investigations into alleged irregular financial transactions during his tenure.

With the latest development, no information about the former minister is currently available on the INTERPOL website.

OSP Reacts

In a statement dated 19 November 2025, the OSP explained that in October 2025, the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files notified Ghanaian authorities that Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta had applied for the removal of his name from the Red Notice. Ghana’s response was submitted on 22 October 2025.

The statement noted:

By communication dated 7 November 2025, the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL's Files notified Ghanaian Authorities that Accused Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta had filed additional arguments in an addendum and the Commission requested Ghanaian Authorities to file their response to Mr Ofori-Atta's additional arguments by 21 November 2025.

It added that the proceedings are still pending and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files is continuing to study the case. During this period, the applicant’s name, image, and details are often redacted from public view until a final determination is made. The OSP urged the public to disregard all publications suggesting otherwise, describing them as “borne of mischief and misinformation.”

OSP Charges Ofori-Atta, SML and Others

The OSP has formally charged former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), and six others with multiple corruption-related offences, bringing a total of seventy-eight (78) charges.

The accused include Ernest Darko Akore, sixty-seven (67), former Chef de Cabinet at the Finance Ministry; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, sixty-six (66), former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, sixty-four (64), former Commissioner-General of the GRA.

Other individuals charged are Isaac Crentsil, sixty-three (63), former Commissioner of the Customs Division at GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, sixty-five (65), another former Commissioner of the Customs Division; and Evans Adusei, sixty-two (62), CEO and controlling mind behind SML.

The company itself, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, formerly Strategic Mobilisation Enhancement Limited, is also listed as an accused entity.