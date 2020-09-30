This follows successful negotiations between the mortuary workers and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Finance Ministry.

MOWAG had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over its members’ poor conditions of service.

Thy accused the Ministry of Health of failing to “resolve our long-standing but resolvable grievances.”

READ ALSO: Moving train crashes into articulated truck in Takoradi

The group said its members were also not working in conducive environments, citing the inhalation of cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde.

However, after holding successful talks with Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Finance Ministry, the mortuary workers have called of their intended strike.

This was announced in a joint-statement signed by the Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah and the General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan.

The statement said all parties have agreed that “the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission should collaborate with MOWAG to resolve the issues of salaries and allowances taking into consideration the risks and uniqueness of their job”.

It further stated that mortuary workers in health facilities which have recorded COVID-19 deaths should be included in packages reserved for frontline staff.

“These PPE should not only be limited to those of the COVID-19 pandemic but also their routine job assignments,” the statement added.