ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mother of lady shot multiple times in Adum by lover seeks justice

Emmanuel Tornyi

The mother of the 26-year-old woman who was shot multiple times at close range to death by her lover in Adum-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has placed her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.

Man shoots lady
Man shoots lady

Adwoa Nyarko, the mother of Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa said the family is looking up to the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to ensure that justice is served to them.

Recommended articles

Her reactions come after the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

She told TV3 that "I am pleading with Dampare with my knees on the ground for him to help us get justice. The law must be made to work.

"I know I can't get my daughter back but all we need is justice."

ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer arrested
Police officer arrested Pulse Ghana

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

A statement from the police said the suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office every police officer desires

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office police officers deserve (photos)

Ken-Ofori-Atta

We’ve broken all the records for the requirements needed for an IMF loan – Ofori-Atta

BECE

WAEC drops timetable for 2023 BECE