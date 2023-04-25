Adwoa Nyarko, the mother of Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa said the family is looking up to the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to ensure that justice is served to them.
Mother of lady shot multiple times in Adum by lover seeks justice
The mother of the 26-year-old woman who was shot multiple times at close range to death by her lover in Adum-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has placed her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.
Her reactions come after the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She told TV3 that "I am pleading with Dampare with my knees on the ground for him to help us get justice. The law must be made to work.
"I know I can't get my daughter back but all we need is justice."
The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.
A statement from the police said the suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.
