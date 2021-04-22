Moving Ghana’s capital away from Accra will be expensive – Minister

The Minister said this when he addressed the media at the Regional Ministers and Chief Directors Conference.

“Now that we have expanded services with leadership and well-trained capacity building, we should be able to deliver,” Mr. Botwe said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“I do not think the relocation of the capital city is important now because it [will] cost so much.”

The capital of the British Gold Coast colony was moved from Cape Coast to Accra in 1877 following the transfer of the seat of government from the former.

In recent years, there have been increasing calls for the country’s capital to be moved from Accra to elsewhere due to the congestion in the city.

Some weeks ago, the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, also added his voice to such calls.

According to him, Accra became the country’s capital by accident due to the city’s proximity to the sea.

The Chief advocated for Ghana’s administrative capital to be moved to Kintampo, while Accra remains the commercial capital.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong said this on the sidelines of his 45th anniversary as chief of the Agogo Traditional Area.

“I have spoken about this before. We can be thinking of relocating the administrative capital somewhere near Kintampo while Accra remains the commercial capital.

“[We can] have an administrative capital away from Accra, somewhere within the interior, near Yeji where there’s water.