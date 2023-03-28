ADVERTISEMENT
MP for Kumawu Philip Basoah dies

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah has passed on.

The MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reports stated died early in the morning on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was born November 18, 1969, in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.

Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.

He worked as the Projects Coordinator, at the Ashanti Regional Division from 2009 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.

He was also the District Chief Executive at the Ministry of Local Government for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

