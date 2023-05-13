MPs for Navrongo Central, Bongo, and Chiana Paga loses slot

They lost their respective slots to new entrants, Nikyema Alamzy who polled 488 votes to beat Thomas Dalu who polled 300 votes in the Chiana-Paga constituency.

Simon Aworigo polled 475 votes to beat Sampson Chirigia who polled 447 votes in the Navrongo Central constituency

Albert Alalzuuga was kicked out by Thomas Anaba who polled 250 votes to beat his contender who polled 160 to secure the Garu slot whereas Edward Bawa lost to Charles Dua Bawa polled 535 votes.

Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga has retained his slot after beating his opponent Dr. Emmanuel Aberiinga to 292 votes against 121 votes.

In a related story Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, incumbent MP for the Adentan constituency has been re-elected to lead the NDC.

He polled 1,015 votes to beat former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Linda Awuni Asibi who obtained 989 votes and 506 votes.