MPs pray against LGBTQ+ ahead of private member’s bill to criminalize it in Ghana (video)

A few days ago, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said urgent actions were being taken to pass a stringent law to curtail the activities of LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

He disclosed that stakeholder consultations were also ongoing, the results of which would feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by the 8th Parliament.

According to him, LGBTQI+ has a negative impact on society and must not be tolerated.

The Speaker was responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, appealing to Parliament to amend our human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana.

“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nib the activities of these groups in the bud. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by Parliament,” part of his response read as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

LGBTQI+ activities have dominated news headlines this year following the opening of an office in Accra by some members of the group in an attempt to legitimize their activities.

The establishment of the office triggered heated controversy among traditional, religious groupings and other well-meaning Ghanaians, leading to its closure by the police on February 24.

Anti-gay rights advocates, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), National Peace Council, National Chief Imam were among those who vehemently kicked against attempts to legalise the activities of LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has openly declared that his government with not contemplate the idea of legalizing LGBTQI+, let alone attempt it.

He made the declaration at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held in Asante Mampong on Saturday, February 27, 2021.