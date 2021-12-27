MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

According to the telecom giant, it is shutting down the service centers over the increasing spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic.
From Wednesday, December 29 to Monday, January 3, all MTN service centres across Ghana will not be available to serve the company’s customers.
In a statement released on Sunday, December 26, MTN said: “The closure of the Service Centres is part of broader measures taken by the business to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic especially in the wake of the new Omicron variant, which has been proven to have a higher transmissibility rate.”
In order to ensure that customers continue to patronize its services despite the shutdown, the statement urged them to resort to the company’s digital platforms.
“The business will use this opportunity to encourage customers to use our digital channels during the period of the closure of the shops.
“The channels include the company’s Official Social Media Handles namely; Twitter: @MTNGhana or @AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana, WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers may also call MTN’s toll-free number 100. MyMTN App and Ayoba are additional apps that can be used during and after this period”.
The Ghana Health Service has announced that an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the Covid-19, increasing the number of active cases to 6, 361.
Since the outbreak of the virus, 137,760 cases have been confirmed in Ghana and a total of 1, 277 persons have died after being infected, according to the Ghana Health Service.
