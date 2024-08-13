Muntaka blames 70% of Ghana's problems on parliament - Manasseh reveals

During an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View, a programme aired on Channel One TV, Manasseh disclosed that Muntaka Mubarak had privately remarked that 70% of Ghana's issues can be attributed to the shortcomings of Parliament. This conversation took place ahead of the release of Manasseh's most recent book.
Ghanaian investigative journalist and author, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has highlighted concerns raised by two prominent members of Ghana's Parliament—Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase, and Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker—regarding the current state of the institution.
Recommended articles
Manasseh explained that both Muntaka and Osei-Owusu recognise the challenges within Parliament and have voiced their frustration over the difficulty in enacting meaningful reforms from within the system.
“There are key figures like Joe Osei-Owusu and Muntaka who are clearly discontented with the state of Parliament,” Manasseh noted. “Muntaka mentioned that 70% of the country’s problems stem from Parliament. They are aware of the issues but find it hard to drive change internally. So, when given a platform, they express their concerns.”
Manasseh’s new book, The President Ghana Never Got, was launched on 8 August, adding to his body of work that includes the 2016 publication, The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection & Rebound, which detailed John Dramani Mahama’s presidency and its conclusion.
The concerns voiced by Muntaka Mubarak and Joseph Osei-Owusu, as highlighted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, reflect a broader unease about the state of Ghana's Parliament and its failure to drive meaningful change.
Parliament is expected to play a critical role in addressing the nation's problems. The sooner reforms are initiated to restore public confidence, the better.