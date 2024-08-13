Muntaka blames 70% of Ghana's problems on parliament - Manasseh reveals

Manasseh explained that both Muntaka and Osei-Owusu recognise the challenges within Parliament and have voiced their frustration over the difficulty in enacting meaningful reforms from within the system.

“There are key figures like Joe Osei-Owusu and Muntaka who are clearly discontented with the state of Parliament,” Manasseh noted. “Muntaka mentioned that 70% of the country’s problems stem from Parliament. They are aware of the issues but find it hard to drive change internally. So, when given a platform, they express their concerns.”

Manasseh’s new book, The President Ghana Never Got, was launched on 8 August, adding to his body of work that includes the 2016 publication, The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection & Rebound, which detailed John Dramani Mahama’s presidency and its conclusion.

The concerns voiced by Muntaka Mubarak and Joseph Osei-Owusu, as highlighted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, reflect a broader unease about the state of Ghana's Parliament and its failure to drive meaningful change.