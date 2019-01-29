Muntaka wants the Assin Central to be charged for inciting violence against the murdered Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Muntaka, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, said Ken Agyapong incitement of violence against the Tiger Eye PI journalist was in contempt of parliament.

“I made this complaint of contempt of parliament against my own colleague for the embarrassment and uncalled for comments and incitement of the public against a member of the public that unfortunately led to the death of the gentleman", he said.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was part of the investigative team of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI that uncovered the massive corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last year.

He was shot in his car on his way home in Madina by unknown gunmen last two weeks.

Yesterday, Kennedy Agyapong offered to reward any individual that reveals meaningful information about the killers of Suale.

He said such an information will help find the perpetrators of the dastardly act as well as protect his reputation.