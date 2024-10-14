Must we stop paying salaries because National Cathedral is on hold? - Dr Joyce Aryee

Amid public worries about the project’s halted progress and its potential impact on staff wages, Dr Aryee stated, “If a project is on hold, it doesn’t mean that people are not working to keep it going. I’m surprised, I don’t even want to comment on it, as ridiculous as this. No, I won’t comment.” She further questioned the reasoning behind the criticism, saying, “So you establish an organisation, the organisation should stop because you don’t have money to continue a certain aspect of the organisation? Is that it? Answer it yourself.”

The National Cathedral project has faced numerous challenges, including public opposition due to concerns over government involvement and perceived financial mismanagement. Despite this, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the project, has emphasised that the cathedral’s purpose extends beyond being a place of worship.

Addressing the misconceptions, Dr Opoku-Mensah highlighted the National Cathedral’s broader mission, noting that it is “more than a church” and will contribute significantly to Ghana’s economy and culture. “The National Cathedral is often misunderstood, conceived almost entirely as a physical church building. The National Cathedral is more than a church; it includes critical national, continental, and global conversations,” he said.

The National Cathedral, once completed, is expected to become a landmark destination for religious and cultural tourism. One of its standout features will be Africa’s first Museum of the Bible, created in collaboration with the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. It aims to promote a deeper connection between Ghana and the African diaspora, fostering theological and cultural exchange.

Dr Opoku-Mensah, speaking at the same symposium, also commended the collaboration with TD Jakes’ Divinity School, noting that it reflects the cathedral’s role in addressing both historical and contemporary issues related to Africa’s contributions to theology. The event is part of ongoing efforts to educate the public about the cathedral’s broader goals.