According to him, his children have become victims of political discrimination since the Akufo-Addo government came to office.

He explained that his son used to work with a private firm at the habour but was coerced into resigning.

Speaking to Joy News, Mr. Nketia said his daughter who was working with a public auditing firm has also been relieved off her duties.

READ ALSO: We’ll continue politicising COVID-19 until Akufo-Addo and his appointees are tested – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia

“My son is out of work. He happened to be working with a private company at the harbor. Now that private company operates with a government licence, then the management of the GPHA squeezed that private company and insisted that until my son is sacked, the licence will be withdrawn so my son had to be sacked,” he said.

Narrating how his daughter was also treated, the NDC General Secretary said: “My daughter was also working with another government institution involved in auditing. Because of my children’s moral upbringing, they are very strict when it comes to speaking the truth and remaining with the facts.

“So she happened to be working with the Internal Audit Department of a government institution. She was sent on an assignment and given instructions to find something to implicate an innocent person for political reasons and she said she cannot do it.

“So she refused to do it and when she came back from the assignment, they had to take her from one head office to some district branch in Greater Accra and when she went there the manager [at the district branch] said ‘there is no desk for you’”.

Mr. Nketia added that it’s unfair that his children have to be victimized at their work places due to his political affiliation.