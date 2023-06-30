My gov't is committed to helping the private sector — Nana Addo

The President made this known at a meeting with the Group Board Chair of Standard Chartered Bank, José Vinals, at the Jubilee House.

According to him, "This government is fully committed to doing whatever it can to help the private sector, both domestic and foreign, to work in a competitive environment to enable it to contribute to the growth of the economy. We believe strongly that ultimately the strength of the private sector in Ghana will determine Ghana's future and prospects."

He indicated that the services of banks like Standard Chartered Bank, which aid the private sector to grow, are what the country needs.

"So, a bank like yours that has had a lot of experience around the world in providing the products that enable private sector operators to work is a bank whose contribution and association we value very much. We are happy to have you here on board," he added.